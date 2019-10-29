Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

New SRO at Deerfield Elementary

There is a new SRO at Deerfield Elementary School to tell you about. Today is the last day on the job for Tommy Barker – he is moving away from the area. Taking his place will be Dustin Darnell. Darnell moves from the corrections department at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department – he began training at the school last week and takes over full time this week. Darnell has worked in the school system before and is also a member of the Coffee County Rescue Squad. Join us at Thunder Radio in congratulating officer Darnell on his new job and thank him for his service to our community. 

Dustin Darnell

Josh Peterson