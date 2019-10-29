There is a new SRO at Deerfield Elementary School to tell you about. Today is the last day on the job for Tommy Barker – he is moving away from the area. Taking his place will be Dustin Darnell. Darnell moves from the corrections department at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department – he began training at the school last week and takes over full time this week. Darnell has worked in the school system before and is also a member of the Coffee County Rescue Squad. Join us at Thunder Radio in congratulating officer Darnell on his new job and thank him for his service to our community.