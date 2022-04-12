New law would give TN schools flexibility for two days of remote learning

The Tennessee General Assembly last week passed legislation giving Tennessee public schools the option to offer remote class instruction in the event of extreme weather or outbreaks of illnesses on a school-by-school basis.
House Bill 1912 gives local school districts the flexibility to provide up to two days of remote instruction of the required 180 days per school year. If the bill becomes law, districts could utilize the rule to allow individual classes or schools to learn remotely rather than shutting down an entire district. The bill now heads to the governor’s desk for his approval. For information about House Bill 1912 visit here