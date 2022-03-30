New issue of Thunder the Magazine now on the streets

The newest issue of Thunder The Magazine is now on the streets.
The quarterly magazine – featuring season recaps, action photography and feature stories from the just completed winter sports season – hit the streets on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
The glossy magazine is 48-pages – the largest issue yet.
“For this issue we really wanted to step up our game,” explained publisher Josh Peterson. “The first two issues provided us with a learning curve. For this issue, we expanded our page count thanks to the large amount of advertisers interested in this product. And we hired a professional design team to enhance the look and feel of the magazine.”
This new edition of Thunder The Magazine also includes more features stories on local athletes and coaches – including a heavy concentration on the Red Raider boy’s basketball team and its first run to the state tournament in 57 years.
The magazine is free for anyone. Beginning March 30th, you can get a copy at Al White Ford Lincoln, Capstar Bank, Coffee County Bank, Mercantile Cafe, Interstate Liquors, Bush Insurance, Peoples Bank & Trust and Dr. Jay Trussler’s office. You can also pick up copies between 3-5 p.m. at Thunder Radio studios – 1030 Oakdale St Wednesday, March 30 through Friday, April 1. Copies will be available for all-day pickup at the Thunder Radio Studios beginning Monday, April 4. The radio station businesses offices are open limited hours this week for spring break.
Thunder the Magazine is a product of Thunder Radio and Coffee County Broadcasting – owned and operated by Josh and Holly Peterson of Manchester.