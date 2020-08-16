New inclusive playground is now open at Fred Deadman Park in Manchester

After several weeks of waiting to pass inspection, the new inclusive playground at Fred Deadman Park officially opened to the public on Friday. The Parks and Recreation Department celebrated the opening of the new playground – officially titled the “Dusty Elam Memorial Playground” – with a ribbon cutting on Friday, Aug, 14.
The funding for the project did not come from local tax dollars, but instead from a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant, as well as matching funds from Park Partners, which is a local non-profit that raises money for various parks and recreation projects and improvements.
The inclusive playground is designed for all children to be able to play together – allowing for children with special needs to play on the equipment just the same as other children.