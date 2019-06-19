New Hands-Free Law begins July 1

Drivers on Tennessee roadways will have to put down their phones in less than two weeks. The state’s new hands-free law takes effect on July 1.
The key to the new law comes down to whether the car moving. If it is, Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers say you can’t touch your phone in any way, even balancing it on your shoulder.
The new law makes it illegal for a driver to hold a cellphone, send a text or take a picture on a phone or mobile device.
THP troopers say a driver can use technology like Bluetooth earpieces or similar devices.
If you have to make a call or text, troopers say find a safe place, like a parking lot, to pull over.
There are exceptions. This law does not apply to certain people while working: These include law enforcement officers, campus police and public safety officers, emergency first responders, firefighters, including volunteer firefighters, paramedics and utility service employees or contractors.
One more exemption is if you’re calling first responders in the case of a genuine emergency.
