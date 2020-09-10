New Fitcore Obstacle Course opens in Manchester

Officials with the City of Manchester, Parks and Recreation Department and Manchester Tourism Commission officially marked the opening of the city’s new Fitcore Extreme Obstacle Course behind Riverview Alternative School on Thursday.
The course, modeled after an “American Ninja” type of course, was funded through a Tennessee Department of Health Diabetes initiative grant received by the city and was 100% funded by the grant. The total amount of the grant was $450,000 – this grant funded the installation of the obstacle course at $200,000 and will also fund a year-around farmer’s market near the Manchester Soccer Park.
City officials say that a picnic shelter will be added in the near future near the obstacle course, along with seating.
The obstacle course can be accessed by the Little Duck River Greenway past the soccer park, or by parking at the old Riverview Alternative School on Emerson St. in Manchester.