New features added to Tennessee COVID-19 website

The Tennessee Department of Health and Tennessee’s Unified Command Group have added new features to the COVID19.tn.gov
The COVID19.tn.gov website provides a simple tool for Tennesseans to find their phase in Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. Updates to this tool make it easier for eligible users to request a vaccination appointment with their county health department. Find the tool at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/eligibility/.
The website also offers an interactive map where Tennesseans can select their county to learn the risk-based and age-based phases currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccination and how to request a vaccination appointment. New county-specific pages offer information including current local vaccine availability. Find the map at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/county-vaccine-information/.
A new video explains the registration process for users. Find the video tutorial at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/.
The COVID19.tn.gov website also offers dashboards and daily reports with state and county-level information including case counts, hospitalizations and tests conducted. This site serves as a resource Tennesseans can use in making decisions about activities for their families, businesses and communities as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.
COVID-19 vaccine supplies remain limited, and availability of vaccines varies by county. Tennessee counties may progress through COVID-19 vaccination phases at different times depending on supplies of vaccines. Tennesseans can learn their phase for receiving vaccine at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/.
As of early Sunday morning, there have been 330,775 total vaccinations reported in Tennessee. Nearly 43,000 people have received the required two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.