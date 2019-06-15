Col. Jeffrey T. Geraghty will become the new commander of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex during a Change of Command ceremony at 9 a.m., June 18, 2019 at Arnold Air Force Base, Tennessee.
The outgoing commander, Col. Scott A. Cain, will relinquish command to Geraghty at the AEDC Large Rocket Motor Test Facility, J-6 at the Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC).
Brig. General Christopher P. Azzano, commander of the Air Force Test Center, Edwards Air Force Base, California, will preside over the ceremony.
The event is not open to the public.
New Commander takes over at AEDC on Tuesday
Col. Jeffrey T. Geraghty will become the new commander of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex during a Change of Command ceremony at 9 a.m., June 18, 2019 at Arnold Air Force Base, Tennessee.