Over 90 newly certified officers are slated to graduate from Basic Law Enforcement School at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA) on Friday, June 21, 2019. The graduation ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. (CT) at the Hermitage Hills Baptist Church (3475 Lebanon Pike) in Hermitage.
Bedford County Sheriff Austin Swing will be the guest speaker for the graduation.
Graduates of Basic Police School Class 1863 will serve several police departments (PD), sheriffs’ offices (SO), and state agencies:
Some of those include Bedford County (SO), Cannon County (SO), Coffee County (SO), Estill Springs (PD), Shelbyville (PD) and many others.
The TLETA’s Basic Law Enforcement School course provides technical and tactical expertise in addition to the ethical and professional standards needed to be a successful law enforcement officer. The newly certified officers who will graduate this week will join thousands of law enforcement officers who have studied at TLETA during its more than 50-year existence.
New Certified Officers to Graduate from Basic Law Enforcement School on Friday
