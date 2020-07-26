New centralized Coffee County COVID-19 testing site to open Monday in Manchester

As we reported to you last week on Thunder Radio News, the Coffee County Health Department COVID-19 testing will reside at a new location effective Monday, July 27. It will be located at 2050 Hillsboro Blvd, in Manchester at the old Southern Family Market. Testing will be conducted from 9:00 am to 11:30 am and 1:00 pm until 3:30 pm, Monday thru Friday.
Officials hope this will alleviate traffic concerns as well as allow normal operations for the two current Health departments in Manchester and Tullahoma.
The Coffee County Mayor in conjunction with the City of Manchester and Tullahoma have been working closely with Emergency Management, Public Safety, and Health Care providers to ensure the best path to keep our citizens healthy and safe.
As a collective group, local officials are respectfully urging businesses and citizens to follow the Tennessee Pledge and CDC Recommendations and adhere to the following guidelines.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water (or alcohol-based hand rub) for at least 20 seconds, especially after coughing or sneezing. Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Stay at home when you are sick
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with your arm or a tissue
• Clean and disinfect objects (e.g., cell phone, computer) and high-touch surfaces regularly.
• We are strongly encouraging the use of masks.
What do I do if I am sick?
• Call your primary care physician
• Stay at home and follow your PCP or providers direction
• Monitor your symptoms
• Get rest and stay hydrated
• If you have an appointment and you are feeling sick call ahead to your doctors office
• Cover your cough and sneeze
• Wash your hands often
• Stay away from others (Social Distancing)
• Avoid sharing personal items
• Clean all surfaces often, especially door handles to cars, and homes, steering wheel in your car, and all other surfaces you come in contact with often (even your cell phone)