Nearly $9B loaned to Tennessee business through PPP

The Payroll Protection Program, which is an integral part of the federal government CARES stimulus package, has loaned out over $8.8 billion to approved Tennessee businesses.
According to the United States treasury and the Small Business Association, that $8.8 billion is tied to 82,768 loans.
Nationally, over $500 billion has been loaned as part of the PPP program.
