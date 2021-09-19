Nearly 6.5 inches of rain has fallen on Manchester since Saturday morning; more to come

Nearly 6. 5 inches of rain has fallen on Manchester from midnight Saturday morning through 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, according to TVA Rain Gauges.
According to TVA gauges, 3.11 inches fell on Manchester Saturday with another 3.20 falling on Sunday up through 4:30 p.m. with rain continuing to fall.
Meanwhile, even more rain has been measured at nearby Normandy Dam – with 5.28 inches measured Saturday and 2.95 additional inches as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday – bringing the total to 8.23 inches.
Currently, a flood watch remains in effect for Coffee County through 7 p.m. Monday as more rain is in the forecast.
National Weather Service is forecasting a 90% chance of rain Monday into Monday night with an 80% chance of storms and rain Tuesday. All of this precipitation is on the front end of a cold front that will bring fall-like temperatures by Wednesday, with a high of only 68 degrees Wednesday and low temperatures falling into the 40s.