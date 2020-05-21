Nearly 30,000 new unemployment claims filed last week

Since March 15, there have been 532,580 new claims filed for unemployment in the state of Tennessee. For the week ending May 16, an additional 28,692 claims were filed. This is down from 29,308 filed the previous week and continues a downward trend in new claims since the peak of April 4, when 116,141 claims were filed.
Nationally, 2.4 million Americans filed new unemployment claims last week. This brings the total over the past 9 weeks to 38.6 million claims for unemployment.
