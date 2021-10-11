Nearly 30 cars broken into overnight Sunday in Coffee County

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department officials are working vigorously to track suspects who are responsible for nearly 30 break-ins overnight Sunday and early Monday morning.
Authorities say that a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe was stolen off of Richland Farms Rd. in the New Union community. An additional 28 vehicles were broken into between the Richland Farms and Riddle Rd. area.
According to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities, they were able to track the Tahoe to the Chattanooga area and recover it. As of Monday afternoon, detectives are working to find the suspects and recover more property.
According to detectives, area residents may have actually witnessed and made contact with the suspects, but did not alert authorities.
“We strongly encourage citizens to be vigilant about their surroundings,” said Coffee County Sheriff’s Department investigator James Sherrill. “If you see something, please call and let us know.”