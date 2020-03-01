Nearly 11 inches of rain falls in February, wet start to March coming

Manchester closed out February with nearly 11 total inches of rain, this according to TVA Rain Gauge Data. Manchester received 10.93 inches of rain to be exact from Feb. 1 through Feb. 29. While that certainly made for a wet and sloppy month, and multiple school closures due to flooded roads, February of 2019 actually brought more rain, totaling 11.6 inches in the Manchester area, according to TVA, which was the wettest February on record.
If you are hoping for a dryer month of March, that may not be in the cards. National Weather Service is predicting 4-6 inches of rain this week in the Manchester area, with other areas of the midstate expected to receive between 6-8 inches of rain.
(Below graphic indicates expected rainfall amounts from Sunday night, March 1, through Wednesdsay, March 4)