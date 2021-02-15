Nearly 10% of Coffee Co. population has received at least 1 dose of COVID vaccine

There have been 7,296 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Coffee County, this according to Tennessee Department of Health.
About 9.78 percent of the county’s population has received at least one dose of the two-dose vaccine. Meanwhile, about 3.12 percent have received two-doses.
Vaccines are becoming more accessible with more sites offering it – including Walmart and Marcrom’s Pharmacy.
Meanwhile, active cases in Coffee County have been on a sharp decline. As of Monday, there are 183 active cases of the virus reported in Coffee County. There have been 112 deaths of Coffee County residents related to the virus.
There are currently 88 Coffee County residents hospitalized with virus related issues.
If you need to register to receive a vaccine (ages 70 and older) you can do so here.