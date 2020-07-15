NAS, union reach one-year extension

National Aerospace Solutions, LLC (NAS) leadership was informed by the Air Engineering Metal Trades Council (AEMTC) tonight that a new 1-year extension to the existing Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) was ratified by its members for work at the Arnold Engineering Development Complex (AEDC). The AEMTC represents approximately 660 members through 11 local unions, who are vital to the mission at AEDC.
Negotiations led to an extension of the CBA that ensures mission continuity, provides stability to the workforce, and recognizes the AEMTC’s important contributions to AEDC, NAS, and the United States Air Force.
“The negotiating teams worked closely together to reach this agreement during an uncertain time,” said Dr. Rich Tighe, NAS General Manager. “I want to thank the AEMTC leadership for their professionalism during this process. This agreement will ensure the important work for our Nation at AEDC will continue in the same outstanding manner as it has for decades.”