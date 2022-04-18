NAS donates $1,000 to CHS STEM class

National Aerospace Solutions, LLC (NAS) provided a $1,000 donation to support STEM programs at Coffee County Central High School.
The funds will go towards purchasing new and replacement parts for 20 robotics kits, as well as competition super kits and software to build a robot for state competition. NAS is the Test Operations and Sustainment contractor at Arnold Engineering Development Complex at Arnold Air Force Base. NAS employs more than 1,600 highly skilled engineers, craft employees, and support personnel to provide test and evaluation for some of the world’s premier aerospace systems.