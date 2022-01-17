Name released in fatal Sunday fire

Authorities have released the name of the person who they believe died in a structure fire in Coffee County on Sunday.
Fire crews were called to a house on Boynton Valley Rd. in Coffee County at about noon on Sunday to a structure fire.
According to authorities, Douglas Nevill is believed to have died in the fire. However, identification has yet to be confirmed.
Authorities say the remains in the home were not immediately identifiable. Preliminary investigation leads investigators to believe the fire was accidental.
Coffee County Fire Investigators will handle the investigation with assistance from TBI.