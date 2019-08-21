Naked man runs from Tullahoma police, dies in car crash

A Moore County man is dead after a police chase and then a crash in Tullahoma in the early morning hours of Wednesday, August 21st.
Tullahoma Police report receiving a phone call around 1 a.m. Wednesday referencing a naked man walking around the Food Lion on West Lincoln Street.
As officers responded, the man, who was later identified as Lawrence Bean, age 29, left in a Nissan Altima and police pursued. Bean crashed into multiple parked vehicles and was ejected from his vehicle. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Tullahoma Police report that the chase was suspended prior to the crash due to dangerous speeds.