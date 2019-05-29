Muslim Advocacy Group Files Formal Complaint against Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott
The group filed a formal complaint with the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Supreme Court of Tennessee.
We reported recently that Northcott wrote in a Facebook comment that Islam is “evil, violent and against God’s truth.” He also wrote, “there are no Constitutional rights. There are God-given rights protected by the Constitution. If you don’t believe in the one true God, there is nothing to protect.” Northcott made the comments while responding to a Tullahoma alderman candidate’s post in late April.
Northcott later responded he would not resign and did not have anything to apologize about.
Northcott told WMSR News on Wednesday afternoon that he did not have a response about the Muslim advocacy group’s formal complaint at this time.