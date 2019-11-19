Murfreesboro resident arrested for rape of child

A 36 year old man who calls Murfreesboro home has been arrested by the Special Victims Unit.
Jose M. Secaida was captured late last month and charged with two counts of “Rape of a Child.” In both charges, the victim was reported to be under the age of 13.
The subject, who has a citizenship listed as “Guatemala,” is expected to be in a Rutherford County courtroom for a hearing on December 2, 2019.
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office has Secaida listed as “In Custody” as of Monday, November 18, 2019. His bond was set at $100,000.