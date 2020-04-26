Murfreesboro Police seek info after woman shot while driving

A 42-year old Murfreesboro woman was shot at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, April 23, while driving her Tesla car on Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro.
The victim was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Murfreesboro police are searching for more information about this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-893-STOP. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 in this case.
Murfreesboro police believe the woman was shot by a suspect in another vehicle. (WGNS radio provided this news story)
Download the "Manchester GO" Smartphone app
Manchester Go – your complete community resource for Manchester, TN – brought to you by your friends at Thunder Radio. Have instant access to unique coupons and discounts, local news, sports, the Thunder Radio live stream and a guide to local business. Not to mention contests and giveaways and instant push notifications for severe weather and breaking news. If you are on your smartphone, push the button below to download. If you are on your computer – pick up your smart phone, go to your app store and type in “Manchester Go” and enjoy! FREE download.