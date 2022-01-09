Murfreesboro police searching for bank robber; reward offered

Police searching for the man who robbed Murfreesboro Fifth Third Bank around 11:17AM Friday morning (1/7/2022). The bank is located at 2437 Old Fort Parkway, near Cason Lane and in front of the Kroger grocery store.
PIO Larry Flowers noted, “He did not display a gun but handed a teller a note demanding money. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.”
Bank surveillance photos show a man dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes, gray gloves, a tan hat, and a surgical mask.
The bank robber parked his getaway car next door at the Waffle House (between the bank and Walgreens).
Surveillance video shows the man getting into the car at the Waffle House and driving on the Old Fort Parkway toward Interstate 24. Police describe the vehicle as a dark-colored 2015-2019 Honda Accord.
The robber fits the description of the man who robbed the First Horizon Bank at 154 Cason Lane, on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. In that robbery he used the same getaway car. Both banks are in the same parking lot near Kroger’s and are only a few hundred feet apart.
Anyone with information about either bank robbery should call Murfreesboro Police Criminal Investigations Division and talk with Detective Julie Cox (phone 629-201-5514).
You can also submit tips anonymously to CrimeStoppers by downloading the P3 Intel app or calling 615-893 STOP (7867). If your tip leads to an arrest and conviction, you’ll be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
– Our news partners at WGNS radio provided this story.