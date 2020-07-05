Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Murfreesboro Police looking for shooting suspect

Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) detectives are searching for the man who shot a woman multiple times and fled the scene early Saturday morning, July 4.

The shooting took place at the Midtown Estates Apartments on Battle Ave. about 7:15 a.m.
An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect, Brandon Francis, 26.

The preliminary investigation shows Francis shot his 26-year-old ex-girlfriend and then left the scene. The victim is in the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation by detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division.

Francis is considered armed and dangerous. If you know his whereabouts, please contact Detective James Abbot at (629) 201-5523.