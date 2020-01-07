Murfreesboro 16-year old missing for over 2 weeks

Murfreesboro police have issued a BOLO for 16-year old Emily Owensby, who is classified as a missing teenager.
Owensby was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 in the area of Ohio Court near Bradyville Pike and South Rutherford Blvd.
According to police, her window was open and she was not there. Authorities say Owensby has left home before but returned soon.
Anyone with information should contact police at 615-893-1311 or contact Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867. You can see a photo of Owensby on our website.