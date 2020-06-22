Murder suspect captured in Manchester early Monday

Thunder Radio news reported to you Sunday afternoon and Monday morning that Shelbyville Police Department was searching for Steven Andrew Lokey, who was wanted for first degree murder.
After allegedly carjacking a vehicle in Decherd late Sunday, Lokey was apprehended in Coffee County in a joint effort between the Manchester Police Department and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, according to local law enforcement officials.
Lokey was taken to the Coffee County Jail, where he was quickly transported to the Bedford County Jail.
Lokey, age 29, had bond set at one million and is charged with first degree murder. He is suspected to be involved in the death of a Shelbyville woman Saturday.
After Shelbyville police issued a plea for public help, Lokey took to social media Sunday to state that he “didn’t do it.”
