Multiple ways for incoming freshmen to register at Raider Academy

If you have an eighth-grade student preparing to enter the Raider Academy next fall, this story is of particular interest to you.
An email was sent out to 8th graders this week with the following information about 9th grade registration:
If a student turned in their registration form before the closure, it will be turned into Raider Academy this week.
There will be 3 ways that students can turn in Registration forms if they did not turn them into the school prior to closure.
1. Students can mail registration forms to CCRA, Attn: Terri Murr, 865 McMinnville Hwy, Manchester, TN 37355. Deadline is Wednesday, May 13.
2. Students can take a photo of the registration form or scan it and email it to: murrt@k12coffee.net. Deadline is Wednesday, May 13.
3. There will be a drop box available beginning Monday, April 27 through Wednesday, May 13 at CCRA’s main entrance where students can drop off a completed Registration form.
Any registration questions should be emailed to either the assistant principal, Terri Murr, at murrt@k12coffee.net or the School Counselor, Susan Ferrell, at ferrells@k12coffee.net.
Digital copies of the form, course descriptions, and Mrs. Ferrell’s presentation were included in the email and can also be seen by clicking here.