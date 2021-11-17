Multiple Manchester businesses offering deals for Pink Friday Shopping

Multiple Manchester area businesses will be offering special discounts and deals this Friday, Nov. 19, for “Pink Friday.” The event is setup to incentivize locals to shop at Manchester owned shops and boutiques.
Among the great deals you may find are:
Aislinge Boutique on South Spring Street – enter a drawing with every purchase
The Cracked Pot on W. Main St. – 20% off ornaments
Southern Diva Boutique on S. Spring St. – 20% off pink tagged items (new arrivals)
Soul Revival Boutique on W. Main St. – Secret scratch off card with every $50 purchase
Reese’s Genes Boutique at 201 Hillsboro Blvd. – BIG1 1/2 off denim, $15 athletic leggings and 20% off graphic tees.
Businesses are expected to offer more deals and discounts for Black Friday on Nov. 26 and Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27.