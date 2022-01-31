Multiple Manchester businesses bring home awards at annual Chamber Gala

Multiple area businesses and community leaders earned awards at last Thursday’s 46th annual Awards Gala hosted by the Manchester Chamber of Commerce. Among the award winners were:
Tourism Partner Award – Common John Brewing Company
The Other Award – Ryan and Rebecca French
Wayne Bramblett Award winner – David Cleveland
Roger Dotson Board Member of the Year – Brad Goodwin
Ambassador of the Year – Heather Phillips
Spotlight Award – Old Timers Day
Tourism Achievement Award – Barbara Arp, Ryan French
Small Business of the Year – Thunder Radio
Business of the Year – Rogers Group
Industry of the Year – Kirchhoff Automotive
Photos provided by Manchester Chamber of Commerce