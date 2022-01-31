Multiple Manchester businesses bring home awards at annual Chamber Gala

Multiple area businesses and community leaders earned awards at last Thursday’s 46th annual Awards Gala hosted by the Manchester Chamber of Commerce. Among the award winners were:

Tourism Partner Award – Common John Brewing Company

The Other Award – Ryan and Rebecca French

Wayne Bramblett Award winner – David Cleveland

Roger Dotson Board Member of the Year – Brad Goodwin

Ambassador of the Year – Heather Phillips

Spotlight Award – Old Timers Day

Tourism Achievement Award – Barbara Arp, Ryan French

Small Business of the Year – Thunder Radio

Business of the Year – Rogers Group

Industry of the Year – Kirchhoff Automotive

  • Common John Brewing Company – Tourism Partner Award
  • Josh and Holly Peterson – Thunder Radio, Small Business of the Year
  • Kirchhoff Automotive – Industry of the Year
  • Rogers Group – business of the year
  • Heather Phillips – Ambassador of the Year
  • Brad Goodwin – Roger Dotson Board Member of the Year
  • David Cleveland, Wayne Bramblett Award (received by family)
  • Ryan and Rebecca French – the Other Award

Photos provided by Manchester Chamber of Commerce