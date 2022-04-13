Multiple Easter Egg hunts are this weekend in Manchester

There are a few Easter Egg Hunts coming this weekend to be aware of.
Manchester’s Parks and Recreation Center will have its annual Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 16.
Manchester Recreation Department
The egg hunt for ages 7 and under will be at 1 p.m. in Fred Deadman Park. There will be a night egg hunt for ages 8 and older at The Babe Ruth Field that begins at 8 p.m. These events are free.
Call the rec center at 931-728-0273 for more information.
Common John Brewing Company
There will be multiple egg hunts and photos with the Easter Bunny at Common John Brewing Company Saturday, April 16.
Ages 1-3 at noon
Ages 4-6 at 12:15 p.m.
Ages 7-9 at 12:30 p.m.
Ages 10-12 at 12:45 p.m.
Everyone will have the opportunity for pictures with the Easter Bunny, as well.
Common John Brewing Company is located at 210 Woodbury Highway.