Multiple crashes snarl traffic on I-24 Monday

Traffic was snarled on Interstate 24 all over Rutherford County Monday due to multiple crashes.
According to Thunder Radio news partners WGNS, a stopped pickup truck on I-24 eastbound caused a multi-vehicle crash at the 88 mile marker around 7:06AM Monday morning.
THP Lieutenant Bill Miller told WGNS, “The passenger of the vehicle sitting in the road fled the scene on foot and has not been taken into custody at this time. There is still an active search on going. There will not be any driver or patient information to be released as there are pending criminal charges.”
Rutherford County Fire Rescue Chief Larry Farley told WGNS that a Ford F-150 pickup truck was stopped on the interstate and a van loaded with a large family crashed into the rear of the pickup at 75 miles per hour. When it was over several other vehicles were involved.
Farley reports that 10 persons were rushed to the hospital, and that two from the van had life threatening injuries.
He confirmed that LifeFlight took one patient to the Vanderbilt Trauma Center, while Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services transported another by ground.
TDOT reported another crash in Rutherford County Monday morning near mile marker 70 westbound, and another crash near exit 81 eastbound and at the 84 eastbound.