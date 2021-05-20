Multiple COVID-19 pop-up vaccination sites available in Coffee County

Those wishing to receive COVID-19 vaccination in Coffee County will have multiple opportunities to do so over the coming weeks.
Friday
Manchester Health Department 7:00-9:00
Tullahoma Health Department 7:00-9:00
Monday
Manchester Health Department 1:30-3:30
Tullahoma Health Department 4:30-6:30
Stone Fort Restaurant 7:00-11:00
Tuesday
Manchester Health Department 3:30-6:30
Tullahoma Health Department 1:30-3:30
Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department 3:00-6:00
*Marcrom’s Pharmacy has appointments and walk-ins available every Monday and Friday.