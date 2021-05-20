Multiple COVID-19 pop-up vaccination sites available in Coffee County

Those wishing to receive COVID-19 vaccination in Coffee County will have multiple opportunities to do so over the coming weeks.

Friday

Manchester Health Department 7:00-9:00

Tullahoma Health Department 7:00-9:00

Monday

Manchester Health Department 1:30-3:30

Tullahoma Health Department 4:30-6:30

Stone Fort Restaurant 7:00-11:00

Tuesday

Manchester Health Department 3:30-6:30

Tullahoma Health Department 1:30-3:30

Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department 3:00-6:00

*Marcrom’s Pharmacy has appointments and walk-ins available every Monday and Friday.