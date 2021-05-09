Multiple COVID-19 pop-up vaccination sites available in Coffee County this week

Those wishing to receive COVID-19 vaccination in Coffee County will have multiple opportunities to do so over the coming weeks with no appointments needed.

On Monday, vaccinations are available at the Manchester Health Department from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and at the Tullahoma Health Department from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, vaccinations are available from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Manchester Health Department, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Tullahoma Health Department and a pop up vaccination site will be located near Interstate 24 Exit 105 from 3-6 p.m.

Wednesday

Manchester Health Department, 9-11 a.m.

Tullahoma Health Department, 9-11 a.m.

Southern Family Markets Building Manchester, 3-6 p.m.

Lakewood Park CC, 2-5 p.m.

Thursday

Manchester Health Department, 9-11 a.m.

Tullahoma Health Department, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Southern Family Markets Building Manchester, 11-2 p.m.

Friday

Manchester Health Department, 7-9 a.m.

Tullahoma Health Department, 7-9 a.m.

Saturday

Westwood Middle School Vietnam Veterans Event, 10-2 p.m.

Westwood Middle School 3-5 p.m.