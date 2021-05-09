Multiple COVID-19 pop-up vaccination sites available in Coffee County this week

Those wishing to receive COVID-19 vaccination in Coffee County will have multiple opportunities to do so over the coming weeks with no appointments needed.
On Monday, vaccinations are available at the Manchester Health Department from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and at the Tullahoma Health Department from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, vaccinations are available from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Manchester Health Department, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Tullahoma Health Department and a pop up vaccination site will be located near Interstate 24 Exit 105 from 3-6 p.m.
Wednesday
Manchester Health Department, 9-11 a.m.
Tullahoma Health Department, 9-11 a.m.
Southern Family Markets Building Manchester, 3-6 p.m.
Lakewood Park CC, 2-5 p.m.
Thursday
Manchester Health Department, 9-11 a.m.
Tullahoma Health Department, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Southern Family Markets Building Manchester, 11-2 p.m.
Friday
Manchester Health Department, 7-9 a.m.
Tullahoma Health Department, 7-9 a.m.
Saturday
Westwood Middle School Vietnam Veterans Event, 10-2 p.m.
Westwood Middle School 3-5 p.m.