Multiple COVID-19 pop-up vaccination sites available in Coffee County this week

Those wishing to receive COVID-19 vaccination in Coffee County will have multiple opportunities to do so this week.

Wednesday

Manchester Health Department 9:00-11:00

Tullahoma Health Department 9:00-11:00

Southern Family Markets 3:00-6:00

Thursday

Manchester Health Department 9:00-11:00

Tullahoma Health Department 1:30-3:30

Southern Family Markets 11:00-2:00

Mid Tenn Turf 2:00-4:00

Friday

Manchester Health Department 7:00-9:00

Tullahoma Health Department 7:00-9:00

*Marcrom’s Pharmacy has appointments and walk-ins available every Monday and Friday.