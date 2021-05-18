Multiple COVID-19 pop-up vaccination sites available in Coffee County this week

Those wishing to receive COVID-19 vaccination in Coffee County will have multiple opportunities to do so over the coming weeks.
Wednesday
Manchester Health Department 9:00-11:00
Tullahoma Health Department 9:00-11:00
Southern Family Markets Building, Manchester 3:00-6:00
Thursday
Manchester Health Department 9:00-11:00
Tullahoma Health Department 1:30-3:30
Southern Family Markets Building, Manchester 11:00-2:00
Spring Street Market 7:00-11:00
Friday
Manchester Health Department 7:00-9:00
Tullahoma Health Department 7:00-9:00