Multiple COVID-19 pop-up vaccination sites available in Coffee County this week

Those wishing to receive COVID-19 vaccination in Coffee County will have multiple opportunities to do so over the coming weeks.

Monday

Manchester Health Department 1:30-3:30

Tullahoma Health Department 4:30-6:30

Blast from the Past Nostalgia Mall 9:00-Noon

Tuesday

Manchester Health Department 3:30-6:30

Tullahoma Health Department 1:30-3:30

Summitville Volunteer Fire Department 3:00-6:00

Wednesday

Manchester Health Department 9:00-11:00

Tullahoma Health Department 9:00-11:00

Southern Family Markets Building, Manchester 3:00-6:00

Thursday

Manchester Health Department 9:00-11:00

Tullahoma Health Department 1:30-3:30

Southern Family Markets Building, Manchester 11:00-2:00

Spring Street Market 7:00-11:00

Friday

Manchester Health Department 7:00-9:00

Tullahoma Health Department 7:00-9:00