Multiple COVID-19 pop-up vaccination sites available in Coffee County this week

Those wishing to receive COVID-19 vaccination in Coffee County will have multiple opportunities to do so over the coming weeks.
Wednesday
Southern Family Markets Building Manchester, 3-6 p.m.
Lakewood Park CC, 2-5 p.m.
Thursday
Manchester Health Department, 9-11 a.m.
Tullahoma Health Department, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Southern Family Markets Building Manchester, 11-2 p.m.
Friday
Manchester Health Department, 7-9 a.m.
Tullahoma Health Department, 7-9 a.m.
Saturday
Westwood Middle School Vietnam Veterans Event, 10-2 p.m.
Westwood Middle School 3-5 p.m.