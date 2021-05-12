Multiple COVID-19 pop-up vaccination sites available in Coffee County this week

Those wishing to receive COVID-19 vaccination in Coffee County will have multiple opportunities to do so over the coming weeks.

Wednesday

Southern Family Markets Building Manchester, 3-6 p.m.

Lakewood Park CC, 2-5 p.m.

Thursday

Manchester Health Department, 9-11 a.m.

Tullahoma Health Department, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Southern Family Markets Building Manchester, 11-2 p.m.

Friday

Manchester Health Department, 7-9 a.m.

Tullahoma Health Department, 7-9 a.m.

Saturday

Westwood Middle School Vietnam Veterans Event, 10-2 p.m.

Westwood Middle School 3-5 p.m.