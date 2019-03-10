Multiple blood donation opportunities in next month

The American Red Cross urges people of all races and ethnicities to give blood or platelets to help increase the diversity of the blood supply.
The vast majority of blood types fall into one of the major blood groups. However, for patients with rare blood types or those who receive regular blood transfusions, blood must be matched closely – beyond the primary A, B, O and AB blood types – to reduce the risk of developing complications from transfusion therapy. The best match may be someone of the same racial or ethnic group.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities
First Baptist Church, 1006 Hillsboro Road Manchester, TN 37355
10/17/2019: 2 – 6 p.m.
Manchester Recreation Complex, 557 N. Woodland St. Manchester, TN 37349
9/30/2019: 2 – 6 p.m.
McMinnville Community, 201 Locust St. Mc Minnville, TN 37110
10/9/2019: 1:30 – 5:30 p.m.
TE Connectivity, 509 Airpark Drive Tullahoma, TN 37388
10/3/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennessee College of Applied Technology Shelbyville, 1405 Madison Shelbyville, TN 37160
10/4/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Winchester Church of Christ, 1230 South College St. Winchester, TN 37398
10/25/2019: 1 – 7 p.m.
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-
800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device
to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass ® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at
RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.