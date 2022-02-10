Multiple arrests in fraudulent prescription incident in Winchester

Three out-of-the-area males have been arrested after allegedly attempting to obtain controlled substance using a fraudulent prescription in Winchester.
According to Winchester Police Department, officers were dispatched to Bennett’s Pharmacy on Dinah Shore Blvd about three males attempting to obtain a controlled substance through a fraudulent prescription.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with Bryce Marshall, of Ozone Park, New York. Marshall allegedly fled from officers but was apprehended nearby. Continued investigation led the Decherd Police Department to stop a vehicle with two occupants – Vashawn Evans of Ooltewah, Tennessee and Jumonte Brown of Chattanooga, Tennessee.
All three have been charged and the investigation is ongoing.