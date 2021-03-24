Much of southern Middle Tennessee, including Coffee County, under moderate risk for severe weather Thursday

All of Middle Tennessee is under an elevated risk for severe weather Thursday afternoon, according to the NOAA Storm Prediction Center.
Coffee county and most of southern Middle Tennessee is under a “moderate” risk for severe weather potential.
The main threats including damaging winds of 60+ miles per hour, flash flooding and tornadoes. Currently, forecasters anticipate the most serious threats will be between 2-10 p.m. Thursday. However, that window could vary.
According to Storm Prediction Center: “potential for an outbreak of severe storms including several long-track strong tornadoes, scattered large to very large hail and severe/destructive winds will exist Thursday into Thursday evening.”
This is the time to review severe weather plans with your family. Have an interior room in the lower level of your home to shelter in place. Have that room prepared with a battery-powered AM/FM radio to receive weather alerts and warnings.
You can also download the Manchester Go app on your smartphone to receive severe storm alerts (allow push notifications). Thunder Radio can be heard live at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM and 106.7 FM.