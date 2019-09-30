MTSU fall career fair is Thursday

The 2019 Fall Career Fair, open to MTSU students and alumni, will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, inside MTSU’s Murphy Center. A searchable campus map is available at http://bit.ly/MTSUParkingMap.
Employer registration costs and other information can be found at https://mtsu.edu/career/fallfair.php.
“MTSU has a student body known by employers for their work ethic and diverse skills in communication, problem solving, teamwork, and technology,” said Dusty Doddridge, director of MTSU’s Career Development Center, which provides services such as career counseling, help with resumes, job search coaching and assistance with graduate and professional school applications.
“Many students will be seeking entry-level employment upon graduation and internships while currently enrolled, making the Fall Career Fair a great opportunity for employers and students to connect,” Doddridge added. “Sponsorships remain available and space is limited, so register soon. This signature event typically attracts over 140 organizations and 800 students and alumni.”
The Career Development Center is located in Room 328 of the Keathley University Center. For more information, call 615-898-2500 or email career@mtsu.edu.