MPD: Scams continue to hit Manchester residents

Scammers continue to hit the Manchester area and they are recycling an often-used phone scam.
According to Manchester Police Department, they have received complaints that residents are receiving phone calls from individuals that identify themselves as an employee of the Manchester Police Department. The person calling advises the intended target that they either have a warrant for their arrest or unpaid fines. The caller then requests the intended victim to send money to settle the issue or be arrested.
This is a scam.
The Manchester Police Department, or any other local law enforcement agencies, will never request or accept payments over the phone. You can only pay fines online or at the police department. Do not send money or give personal information to people over the phone if you are unable to confirm their identity.