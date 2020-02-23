MPD releases 2019 report; shows calls answered, arrests and citations

Manchester Police Department has released its annual report for 2019. The 25-page report touches on a myriad of statistics, financial information and staffing levels. Here are a few of the highlights.
Calls for service were virtually identical in 2019 compared to 2018, up only a half a percentage point with 16,977 total calls. However, arrests were actually down 10% as officers made 1,250 arrests compared to 1,390 in 2018.
Total citations issued saw a steep increase – up 25 percent when compared to 2018. In 2019, Manchester Police issued 4,141 total citations, that number is up from 3,314 in 2018, or 25%. Speeding citations were up 27.5%, seatbelt citations increased by nearly 29%, insurance citations were up nearly 34% and other miscellaneous citations increased by 20%.
Manchester police also worked 436 traffic crashes, that is an increase of 8.46% from the previous year.
When it comes to specific crimes, most crimes remained at or near previous year levels. However, cases of forgery nearly tripled, from 15 to 43, and fraud cases increased by over 42%, from 80 to 114. Robbery cases dropped from 7 to 1. Drug violations increased by almost 14%.
The investigations division cleared 59.6% of its cases in 2019, that was down slightly from the 65% of cases that were cleared in 2018.