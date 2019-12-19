MPD recognizes officers for years of service

Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.
Manchester Police Department has been recognizing officers over the past few weeks for years of service. The department recognized Sgt. Keith Hendrix for 10 years of service, captain Devin Deford for 20 years of service, and Captain Nilesh Patel for 10 years of service.