MPD promotes two to investigators; hires new officers

The Manchester Police Department has announced the hiring of two new patrol officers and the promotion of two other officers to the investigation division of the department.
Newly hired are Leah Carrick and Jeremiah Kirk, both have been deputies with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department. Manchester Police Chief Mark Yother said he expects the two officers to start within the next two weeks.
Meanwhile, Manchester Police Department officers Jamie Norris and Benjamin Sneed have been promoted to be investigators. The move to investigations beginning December 1.
“I’m really excited about it,” said Yother. “I think they are both extremely hard workers. They have proven that since day one. They follow up their cases now on patrol.”
Norris has been with the department for four and a half years and Snead for a year and a half. Both brought experience with them to the department.