MPD looking for Johnson Flea Market thief

Manchester Police Department is seeking information on an alleged break-in at Johnson Flea Market that occurred on May 20, 2022.
According to MPD, an unknown male broke into numerous units at the flea market between 8 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 20. Approximately $30,000 in items were stolen.
If you observed any suspicious activity or vehicles in this area during that time window, please contact Manchester Police Department at 931-728-2099. It is believed the suspect parked on Old Tullahoma Highway behind the flea market near the railroad tracks.