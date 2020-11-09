MPD chief Yother spearheading statewide torch run

The “Joe Casey Law Enforcement Torch Run” across Tennessee begins Tuesday evening (Nov. 10) in Bristol.
Manchester Police Department wants to bring awareness and raise funds for the amazing athletes that compete in the Special Olympic Games. These athletes have overcome many obstacles with hearts of champions.
Manchester Police Department Chief Mark “Yogi” Yother is coordinating the run and has challenged all Chiefs across the state to contribute a minimum of $100.00.
“To be part of this event and contribute in a small way is very humbling” said Chief Yother. Ami Shedd (Chief Yother’s daughter) is a teacher and coach of these young athletes on a daily basis, and has given us inspiration as we run across our great state.
The run will start Tuesday evening in Bristol. The runners will travel through Bristol, Elizabethton, Johnson City, and the E.T.S.U. campus. Several law enforcement agencies, such as Bristol PD, Elizabethton PD, Johnson City PD, E.T.S.U. PD, Greenville PD and Washington County Sheriffs Office, will be participating in the beginning stages of this run.
Pictured: The Manchester Police Department, Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard and Director of Schools Joey Vaughn are showing their support for this worthy cause.