MPD chief Yother is VP of Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police

Manchester Police Department chief Mark Yother has been sworn in as the 2nd Vice President of the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police at the TACP annual conference in Chattanooga.
MPD said in a statement that this is a vital role for chief Yother and a testament to the dedication that MPD has to provide the citizens of Manchester with the best resources available throughout the state of Tennessee. The mission of TACP is to provide law enforcement agencies the opportunity to fulfill professinal training, ethical leadership, management development and legislative representation while promoting cooperation, communication and the exchange of information to better serve members.