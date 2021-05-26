Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to enjoy free family-friendly films during their annual “Movies Under the Stars” program. A different movie will be shown each week at four locations beginning at 8:30 p.m.
Locations
– Mondays: Barfield Crescent Park
– Thursdays: Richard Siegel Neighborhood Park
– Fridays: Cason Trailhead
– Saturdays: Fountains at Gateway
For a list of movie titles showing each week, visit www.murfreesboroparks.com.
Limited concessions will be available for purchase; however, you are welcome to bring your own. Blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged.
For more information about Movies Under the Stars, call the Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department at 615-890-5333.
